Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the DPR’s robust produce pesticide testing process, the options to mitigate issues with cold weather during grape bloom and USDA engaging industry members on new organic rules. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor