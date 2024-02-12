AgNet News Hour, Monday, 02-12-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. In today’s show, the NRCS is seeking public comment on eight conservation practices, and the California Small Farm Conference is February 26 – March 1. But before that, it’s World Ag Expo week, and today we’re featuring one of the exhibits you can see at the expo with Verdant Robotics. Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.