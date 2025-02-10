AgNet News Hour Monday, 02-10-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer delve into the upcoming World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, discussing its vast exhibit space, international exhibitors, and the focus on new agricultural technologies, specialty crops, and dairy advancements. They also highlight the significance of the Women in Ag Pavilion.

Further, the conversation pivots to the first on-farm robotics incubator, Reservoir Farms, which aims to bridge the gap between technology and agriculture with its facilities in Salinas and Merced.

Additionally, the episode covers a proposed composting bill that seeks to increase composting capacities for farms and urban community projects, emphasizing its potential benefits for air quality and soil health.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.