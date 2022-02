Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers legislation that seeks to adjust specific CEQA requirements, how CCA’s are helping growers prepare for Ag order 4.0 and a House Ag Subcommittee hears about the success of sustainable dairies in California. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…