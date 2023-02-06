AgNet News Hour: Monday, 02-06-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show includes a conversation with Monterey County Farm Bureau Director Norm Groot, with updates on storm damage and how producers are responding to Ag Order 4.0. The latest episodes of the Agronomic Minute and Ag Labor Insights are also featured, as well as a report on the Produce Safety Rule. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West