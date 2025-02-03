AgNet News Hour Monday, 02-03-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the recent confirmation hearings for significant cabinet positions in President Trump’s administration, focusing on former representative Lee Zeldin as the head of the EPA. They delve into Zeldin’s stance on oil, gas, and biofuels, and his anticipated regulatory rollbacks and their potential effects on agriculture. The episode also covers Howard Lutnick, the confirmed Commerce Secretary, and his comments on China’s new AI technology, DeepSeek. The hosts explore DeepSeek’s potential impact on agricultural markets and the pervasive concerns about data privacy and intellectual property theft. Throughout the conversation, they emphasize the interconnectedness of AI, commodity markets, and the agricultural sector’s economic stability.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.