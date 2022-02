Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the legislative approach to bolster efforts to mitigate the threat of broomrape, also cover crops are presenting a more long-term approach to effective weed management, and the White House is under fire for their lack of trade efforts. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

