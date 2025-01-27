AgNet News Hour Monday, 01-27-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss Cargill’s $32.5 million settlement in a class action lawsuit over turkey price fixing. The discussion covers the implications of price fixing in the turkey and broader poultry industries, including the involvement of multiple major companies such as Butterball, Hillshire Brands, Hormel, Kraft Foods, Jenny O Turkey, Purdue Farms, and Prestage Farms. The hosts delve into the intricacies of market transparency, the impact on independent growers, and the behind-the-scenes challenges faced by the poultry industry. The case, which started in 2019, underlines the complexity and length of litigation processes in agricultural sectors.

Katie Driver, the Technical Services Manager for UPL in Northern California, discusses the increasing issue of fungicide resistance in almonds. She outlines best practices for managing resistance, such as rotating fungicide groups and using multi-site fungicides. Katie highlights the importance of product stewardship and good cultural practices like proper irrigation, pruning, and sanitation. She introduces Axios 20SC, a new fungicide with a novel mode of action (group 52) that helps combat and prevent resistance in almonds.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.