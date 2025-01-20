AgNet News Hour Monday, 01-20-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the USDA’s new interim rule for technical guidelines on climate-smart agriculture crops used as biofuel feedstocks. The discussion covers the 45Z clean fuel production credit, its implications, and its aim to promote sustainable farming practices such as no-till, strip-till, and cover crops to reduce carbon emissions.

They also explore the introduction of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and the required infrastructure. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s comments on the rule and the newly introduced USDA calculator for feedstock producers are also featured.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.