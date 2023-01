Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a conversation with the 2023 World Ag Expo Chair, the caps and limitations of the LandFlex program enrollment, and a SoCal producer saw wind damage and flooding after recent storms. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

