AgNet News Hour Friday, 12-27-24

On today’s show, Lorrie Boyer interviews Dr. Wayne Ayers (starts at 15:25), a veterinarian technical consultant, who discussed bovine respiratory disease (BRD) with Lorrie Boyer. BRD is a complex syndrome involving four viruses and four bacteria, costing the U.S. cattle industry $1 billion annually. Symptoms include lethargy, increased respiratory rates, and high fevers. The disease is highly contagious, especially in high-stress situations like weaning and transport. Prevention strategies include reducing stress, proper nutrition, and vaccination. Antibiotics are used for treatment, with metaphylaxis for high-risk cattle. A new third-generation fluoroquinolone antibiotic is expected to be available soon, offering potential benefits according to Dr. Ayers.

Sabrina talks with Erin DeLong (starts at 31:20), Marketing Manager for Durango Boots, who discusses the significance of the National Day of the Cowgirl and the scholarship initiative launched by Durango Boots. The scholarship, introduced in 2022, aims to support young women pursuing Western-affiliated degrees. Erin highlights last year’s inaugural scholarship winner, Caitlin Collins, and emphasizes the importance of recognizing and empowering women in the Western industry. The episode concludes with details on the application process for the upcoming scholarship and the impact it has had on the community.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.