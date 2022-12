Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the parameters of Ag Order 4.0 making for increased diligence in optimizing inputs, the three-cornered alfalfa hopper confirmed as a vector of red blotch in vineyards and the chill hour report. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor