AgNet News Hour Friday, 12-13-24

Get the latest local, state, and national agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour by AgNet West, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson.

In this episode of AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the potential implications of President-elect Trump’s proposed tariffs on California’s agricultural sector. With Sabrina reporting from the Almond Conference, they delve into insights from experts and an article highlighting research from UC Davis and North Dakota State University, which predicts significant economic losses for key California counties like Fresno and Tulare. Featuring commentary from California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross, the discussion covers the potential ripple effects on supply chains, labor markets, and local economies.

Lorrie interviews Tracy Edgar, owner of Bright Changes Consulting, where she specializes in agriculture consulting. Tracy talks about her passion for leadership development and her journey that combines her expertise in academics and the agriculture industry. She discusses the importance of company culture, shared beliefs, and values in creating a successful work environment. Tracy elaborates on the use and benefits of pulse surveys to gauge employee satisfaction and how she collaborates with companies to address issues and improve employee engagement. She emphasizes that prioritizing people over output leads to better business outcomes.

Sabrina reports that the US Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list the monarch butterfly as a threatened species under Section 4(d) of the Endangered Species Act, encouraging public input and voluntary conservation efforts. Mixed responses include support from the Western Landowners Alliance, which highlights conservation benefits, and criticism from Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who views it as federal overreach. Josette Lewis from the Almond Board of California sees this as an opportunity for growers to contribute positively. The Monarch Joint Venture emphasizes the need for a balanced approach that encourages sustainable conservation actions.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.