AgNet News Hour: Friday, 12-09-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a group of senators sending a letter to USDA emphasizing the need to address the western drought and conservation priorities, balancing agronomics and the rising cost of fertilizer, and seeing the benefits of whole orchard recycling in almonds. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor