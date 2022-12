Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers agtech development requiring advanced training opportunities, congress acting to prevent a rail strike, and Animal Ag Alliance eyeing a proposed Oregon proposition on livestock practices. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor