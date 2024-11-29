AgNet News Hour Friday, 11-29-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show, we hear about a decline in almond acreage, but excitement about almonds around the world. Today’ featured guest is Clarice Turner, President and CEO of the Almond Board of California.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.