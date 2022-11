Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers recent animal activism headlines farmers should be aware of, coyote brush possibly playing a role in the biocontrol of grape leafhopper and addressing fusarium in celery production in the Ventura area. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor