AgNet News Hour Friday, 11-22-24

In this episode, California rancher Sherry Brennan discusses how targeted grazing can help reduce wildfire risks and restore fire-prone landscapes. Drawing from her experience with the devastating 2013 Rim Fire, she highlights the ecological and economic impacts of unchecked fuel loads and the challenges of balancing wildfire prevention with regulations. Sherry also shares her hopes for collaboration between ranchers, policymakers, and environmental groups to implement meaningful land management solutions.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.