Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers fresh produce labor shortage resulting in higher food prices, growth in the biologicals sector paralleling advancements in science, and details on the upcoming salinity management in the pistachio workshop. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor