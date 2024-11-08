AgNet News Hour Friday, 11-08-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show CJ Miller talks with Kip Tom, the Co-Chair of “Farmers and Ranchers for Trump” and one of several names being mentioned as possible Secretary of Agriculture in the new Trump Administration.

Sabrina Halvorson talks with USDA Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt, about opportunities for organic growers.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.