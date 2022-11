Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the San Joaquin valley water blueprint moving forward to the next phase, staying informed on irrigation innovation is critical during drought, and supply and demand driving differences in gas and diesel prices. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor