Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the new organic livestock rule that helps farmers and consumers, the needs of specialty crops to be further addressed in the Farm Bill, state funding for fairgrounds, and details on the Organic Grower Summit. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor