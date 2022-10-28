AgNet News Hour: Friday, 10-28-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a relatively new wasp to California that could have a positive impact on Bargrada bug issues, details on an upcoming nitrogen and irrigation management introductory course and the increased state water board fees. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor