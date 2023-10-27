AgNet News Hour: Friday, 10-27-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers how to prepare for the changing regulation in neonicitiniod use, the upcoming Cultiv8 conference, confirmed findings of Carpophilus Trauncatus Beetle in almond orchards and comments from NCBA on the new Speaker of the House. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

