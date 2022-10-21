AgNet News Hour: Friday, 10-21-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers manufacturers putting more of an emphasis on the development of biologicals, the American demand for dairy increases to an all-time high per capita consumption, and why allowing bumblebee species to be considered fish may be setting a ‘bad precedent. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor