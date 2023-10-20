AgNet News Hour: Friday, 10-20-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the new beetle that has been a identified as a threat to California tree nuts, the tomato suspension agreement, California ag delegates talk climate smart ag in Spain and the new Workplace Violence Prevention standard. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

