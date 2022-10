Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers concerns with the Card Check bill, details on the Latino Farmer Conference and Field Day, and how a farmer’s non-agricultural background provides him with a unique perspective. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

