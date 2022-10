Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers an upcoming low-cost food safety training opportunity, considerations and challenges for going organic and the lingering questions for preharvest water requirements of the produce safety rule. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

