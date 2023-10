Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers how California is preparing for more water recharge, the next steps in researching herbicide resistance of chickweed in alfalfa, Farm Bill delays, and the 30,000-ton revision to the walnut objective measurement. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor