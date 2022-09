Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Newsom signing the Card Check Bill, choosing appropriate biostimulants can be challenging but beneficial, and COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leal is still in place through the end of the year. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor