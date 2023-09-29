AgNet News Hour: Friday, 09-29-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the anti-checkoff amendment, a legislation that could help organic producers meet the growing demand, why ‘answering the call’ to advocate is important for agriculturalists, and the differences between tissue and SAP analysis. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor