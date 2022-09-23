AgNet News Hour: Friday, 09-23-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the evaluation of non-herbicide weed management in cole and leafy green crops, the USDA making a surprise increase to the expected size of the US cotton crop, and details on the upcoming agribusiness management conference. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor