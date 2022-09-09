AgNet News Hour: Friday, 09-09-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today we hear about California’s avocado crop and child labor laws on the farm. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.