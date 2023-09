Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers trade funding in the farm bill, processing tomatoes foretasted at 23% more than 2022 contracted production, and Secretary Ross getting honored for her leadership. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor