AgNet News Hour: Friday, 09-02-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers ag advocates encouraging farmers to speak up during the DRP pesticide notification rule-making process, Newsom’s new water strategy coming at an opportune time, and phytophthora appearing more prevalent in SoCal citrus this year. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor