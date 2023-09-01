AgNet News Hour: Friday, 09-01-23

AgNet News Hour

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers growers inundated with citrus thrip populations this year, a domestic almond campaign kicking off this weekend with college football, comments from Ag Sec. Vilsack at Farm Progress, and results from a sustainable farm project. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal
Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor