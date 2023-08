Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers increases in minimum wage in 2024, the effects of wildfire smoke on US crops, the later than average almond harvest in Fresno County, and details on UC ANR’s Climate Smart Agriculture Program. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor