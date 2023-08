Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the increase in wages for salaried employees, CFFA monitoring issues in the state legislature, and the intent of subgrants within the Healthy Meals Incentive Initiative. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor