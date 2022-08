Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers using parasitoid wasps to combat spotted wing drosophila, the potential for runner cutter automation in strawberry fields and climate change is a big focus of the Inflation Reduction Act. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

