Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the revisions to Form I-9, some resources offered through UC Small Farms Network, and the exciting potential for biologicals. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

AgNet News Hour: Friday, 08-11-23

