Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers managing the broomrape threat, an offer to pay Delta farmers for flooding parts of their land, comments from the recent Farm Bill listening session, and how transitions to EV could impact the almond industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor