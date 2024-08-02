AgNet News Hour, Friday, 08-02-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today’s show details the early start of the California fresh fig season and efforts to reduce obstacles for red meat exports into Canada. Tune in for this and more of the day’s agriculture news.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.