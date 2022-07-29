AgNet News Hour: Friday, 07-29-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers funding for rural broadband thanks to the infrastructure law, using the John Deere operations center to enroll in the cotton trust protocol and the development of bios that incorporates interaction with conventional materials. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor