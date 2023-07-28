AgNet News Hour: Friday, 07-28-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers comments from representative Duarte on the GATES Act, the relationship between agriculture and transportation, market opportunities in Southeast Asia, and collaboration being central to the Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor