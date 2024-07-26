AgNet News Hour, Friday, 07-26-24

On today’s show, why a lack of “winning solutions” may be hampering the adoption of biological materials. And, we talk with the Chief Executive Officer of NASDA, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Ted McKinney, about why we must have a farm bill very soon. Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.