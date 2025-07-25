AgNet News Hour Friday, 07-25-25

Duarte: ‘Let’s Bring Abundance Back to California’

In today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, we welcomed a powerful voice in California agriculture—John Duarte of Duarte Nursery. As a nursery innovator, farmer, and former congressman, Duarte brings unmatched insight and experience to the table. He joined Nick Papagni and Josh McGill for a candid, in-depth discussion about the future of farming, the role of innovation, and the critical issues facing growers across California.

The episode began with Duarte sharing the inspiring history of Duarte Nursery, which grew from humble beginnings into one of the most respected nurseries in the world. He described how his family pioneered virus-free grapevines and later revolutionized almond tree production with containerized trees and clonal rootstocks—innovations that have become industry standards.

But it wasn’t just a story of business success. Duarte delved into the broader challenges plaguing California agriculture today: water shortages, overregulation, labor struggles, and misguided energy policy. He connected these issues to the health and well-being of rural communities, particularly in the Central Valley, where working families face rising costs, fewer job opportunities, and worsening health outcomes due to environmental mismanagement.

Duarte didn’t stop at identifying the problems—he offered solutions. He shared his own draft legislation for comprehensive immigration reform and called for scalable guest worker programs, protections for DACA recipients, and a serious commitment to border security. His plan balances practicality with compassion, aiming to stabilize the agricultural workforce while respecting human dignity and economic need.

He also emphasized the need for bipartisan cooperation, urging politicians to prioritize common sense over ideology. From advocating for mechanization in nut crops to proposing a reallocation of funds from failed projects like the bullet train to essential water infrastructure, Duarte’s message was clear: it’s time for California to return to abundance, opportunity, and sensible policy.

This episode is a must-listen for anyone who cares about the future of California farming and the communities it supports.

Subscribe to the AgNet West podcast on your favorite app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…