Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the climate smart cotton program taking applications, sustainable pest management implementation, workforce development, and comments from Curt Blades on precision agriculture. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor