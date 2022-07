Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers ag groups pushing for more coverage under FAIR Plan, the variability among seaweed-based biostimulants, and addressing second-generation crawlers of California Red Scale. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor