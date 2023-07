Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers grower investments in water infrastructure paying off this year, legislative action taken against broomrape, proposed pesticide notification program and new investments in climate smart agriculture practices. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor