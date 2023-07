Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers an update on the pesticide notification pilot program, the slippery slope of Prop 12, problems with the current disaster program structure,and some of the grower ‘wins’ when dealing with broomrape. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor